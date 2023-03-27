Here's How To Win An Unrated Copy Of M3GAN On Blu-Ray From Looper And /Film

In the past, January was dismissed as a death knell for the newest cinematic releases. This year, though, a movie about a killer doll came along and proved those claims wrong. The disturbingly entertaining "M3GAN," which tells the story of a lifelike AI creation that takes on a life of its own, was a bona fide hit and a fun slice of horrific chaos. And soon audiences can now enjoy the experience all over again — with an extra dose of carnage thrown in for good measure.

Looper is teaming up with our sister site /Film to give away five copies of the "M3GAN" Unrated Blu-ray. If you're brave enough to add an even scarier version of 2023's most surprising horror hit to your collection, here's how you can enter.