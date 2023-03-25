Joker 2: Set Photos Reveal Lady Gaga In Harley Quinn Costume

New photos from the set of Todd Phillips' highly-anticipated "Joker: Folie à Deux" show off Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume.

The internet had a collective meltdown when it was announced that pop icon Lady Gaga, fresh off her cinematic appearances in "A Star is Born" and "House of Gucci" would be joining the "Joker" sequel as Harley Quinn. The first "Joker" proved to be an overwhelming success for DC, raking in over $1 billion at the box office despite an R rating. It went on to win several Oscars, including a golden trophy for lead star Joaquin Phoenix. While it seemed doubtful that Phillips and Phoenix would return for a sequel, production on the film kicked off in early December 2022.

Plot details on the sequel are slim, though it has been confirmed that the film is a musical, which is probably why Phillips roped Gaga in. Filming is currently underway in New York City and Newark, New Jersey, where Gaga was spotted fully decked out in her Quinn garbs. This is the first look at Gaga's character since the actress shared a close-up of her and Arthur Fleck (in full Joker make-up) on Valentine's Day 2023.