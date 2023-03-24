Netflix Avoids A Terrible Mistake And Keeps Arrested Development

In a stunning reversal of what was widely considered to be a huge mistake, Netflix has announced that it will no longer follow through on plans to remove "Arrested Development" from its streaming service. Hopefully, they were waiting with a banner that said "Family Love Show" when they made the decision.

The announcement was made in a March 24 tweet from Netflix, reading "The Bluths aren't going anywhere!" above a gif of David Cross's Tobias Funke and Tony Hale's Buster Bluth getting into all manner of cutoff-clad, juice-fueled debauchery.

Netflix made headlines when the company included "Arrested Development" on its list of properties set to exit on March 15, 2023. Of specific concern to devotees was the fate of the show's fifth season, which was produced by Netflix and never released on physical media. Held up alongside other recent streaming excisions like HBO's "The Gordita Chronicles" and "Made for Love" as an example of the potential dangers inherent in counting on streaming companies to make beloved programs available.

Well, wash those concerns down with a Forget-Me-Now for the time being. "Arrested Development" is on Netflix to stay. For now. As far as we know.