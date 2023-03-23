Better Call Saul: Jimmy's Resentful Actions Took A Major Toll On Bob Odenkirk

Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) of "Better Call Saul" – the spinoff series to "Breaking Bad" that shows us the origin of shady lawyer Saul Goodman — is undeniably a likable character despite his swindling ways. As fans very well know, Jimmy can't keep himself from scheming up some sort of con, whether it's faking his identity to get arrogant businessmen to pay a bar tab or using the social world of the elderly to get what he wants. Beyond all of that, there's Jimmy's treatment of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), on who he takes out much of his anger toward his brother Chuck (Michael McKean). In the final season, Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) do everything in their power to tarnish Howard's reputation — and it ultimately leads to Howard's shocking death.

"Better Call Saul" is full of heavy content, with Jimmy especially caught up in a lot of emotional intensity. But did playing Jimmy take any kind of toll on Odenkirk? According to the actor, very much so; he recently told host Sean Evans during an appearance on "Hot Ones" that he found it extremely draining to have to embody such a resentful man. Odenkirk said, "I don't like it. Very upsetting, very unnerving to play a guy [who is resentful]."

In fact, the experience of playing Jimmy even affected his outlook on life.