Bob Odenkirk Seeks Out Projects He Knows Will Fail

When someone has had a career as long and expansive as Bob Odenkirk, there are bound to be a few duds among the mix. And naturally, having even just a few of those in a row can tank someone's career. Odenkirk obviously understands how to pick good projects, but he also knows that can get boring and predictable after a while. He also knows how to get outside of his comfort zone, even if it means being associated with something perceived as bad.

Odenkirk went on to say, "I almost pursue failure sometimes because if you get afraid of that, you're f***ed. Again, I would and have, go ahead and look at my resume, you'll be able to pick them out, done projects that were really wobbly, like 'Did you think that was gonna work?' And just so you know ... No, I didn't." Fortunately, Odenkirk is at a stage of his career where he can afford to take chances, and even if something doesn't hit, he'll still be remembered for Saul Goodman.

Precisely picking which Odenkirk projects were failures is a matter of personal taste. But it would definitely be interesting to one day hear what Odenkirk thinks were his most disappointing works.