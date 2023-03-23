Marvel's Florence Pugh Is Still Grieving Black Widow Amid Thunderbolts Return

Florence Pugh's star has been steadily on the rise for a while now. In 2023 alone, in addition to starring in "A Good Person," which received a limited theatrical release on March 24, she'll also pop up in the highly-anticipated "Oppenheimer" as well as "Dune: Part Two." But to really cement her role in the zeitgeist, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 as Yelena Belova in "Black Widow." She'd reprise the role for the Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," and she's set to return yet again for "Thunderbolts," where she'll be part of a team of nefarious ne'er-do-wells.

Even though the prospect of being part of a villainous team-up in "Thunderbolts" is exciting for Pugh, she admits there was something she missed. Pugh appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast to look at her career, and when discussing "Thunderbolts," she talked about how much she missed working with Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the MCU.

She explained, "I'm already feeling sad about it ... It's so weird because I did a movie with her when her character obviously had already passed [in 'Avengers: Endgame'], and so it's like false hope, really. I just got pulled in, and then it was like, 'Nope! You're never gonna do that again.'" But there's at least a bright spot to "Thunderbolts" for the actress.