Storage Wars Star Gunter Nezhoda Dead At 67

Gunter Nezhoda, the actor and reality television personality who's primarily known for the A&E series "Storage Wars," has died aged 67.

According to TMZ, Nezhoda's son, Rene Nezhoda, confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday night. He said that his father was diagnosed with lung cancer last September and the chemotherapy treatment caused more health issues to develop. Rene also said that the "Storage Wars" star was in Utah for emergency treatment at the time of his passing, but the doctors weren't able to do anything more for him. However, the 67-year-old wasn't alone at the time, as the TMZ report revealed that Nezhoda's other son, Ricky Nezhoda, was with him in the hospital when he died.

Following Nezhoda's death, Rene posted an emotional video on Instagram to confirm the news and address his father's fans. He said that everyone loved working with his dad and many people reached out to ask how he was feeling recently, but the family chose to keep his health updates private as they hoped he'd recover. That said, Rene confirmed that his father was grateful for the support his fans showed him in recent months, while also noting that he's no longer suffering and can now be reunited with their mother in the next life.