Daredevil: Born Again Reveal Hints That Matt Murdock Survived The Snap - Here's What That Means For The Plot

When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) undid Thanos' (Josh Brolin) actions and brought a whole lot of people back to life in a pretty dramatic way in "Avengers: Endgame," a lot of things happened all at once. And some of those changes have led to unexpected or unintended consequences — like the crucial blip-related conflict placed in "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier."

Fans don't quite yet know what the MCU-rebirth version of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) — a lawyer by day, Man without Fear by night — was up to before meeting Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) during the events of "She-Hulk." However, an on-set snap taken during the filming of the revival series, "Daredevil: Born Again" might explain what Matt was doing during the snap.

The picture, posted by the Daredevil Updates Twitter in March, shows Matt on the streets of Hell's Kitchen. Behind him is a church bulletin board with a date on it — March 15, 2020. While some had reported that this particular church bulletin had shown that same date since before filming began, the fact that it has remained even through Marvel's scrutiny might indicate something.

If "Daredevil: Born Again" shows us what happened to Matt during the snap — the obvious implication is that he was also among those who survived it.