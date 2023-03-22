Daredevil: Born Again Reveal Hints That Matt Murdock Survived The Snap - Here's What That Means For The Plot
When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) undid Thanos' (Josh Brolin) actions and brought a whole lot of people back to life in a pretty dramatic way in "Avengers: Endgame," a lot of things happened all at once. And some of those changes have led to unexpected or unintended consequences — like the crucial blip-related conflict placed in "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier."
Fans don't quite yet know what the MCU-rebirth version of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) — a lawyer by day, Man without Fear by night — was up to before meeting Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) during the events of "She-Hulk." However, an on-set snap taken during the filming of the revival series, "Daredevil: Born Again" might explain what Matt was doing during the snap.
The picture, posted by the Daredevil Updates Twitter in March, shows Matt on the streets of Hell's Kitchen. Behind him is a church bulletin board with a date on it — March 15, 2020. While some had reported that this particular church bulletin had shown that same date since before filming began, the fact that it has remained even through Marvel's scrutiny might indicate something.
If "Daredevil: Born Again" shows us what happened to Matt during the snap — the obvious implication is that he was also among those who survived it.
Matt's snap survival means he has even more to lose
But what impact would it have on "Daredevil: Born Again?" One has to look at the broader scope of the MCU to consider what might be going on with everyone's favorite red-donned vigilante. Matt Murdock's behavior in his most recent MCU appearance hints that he might have been less preoccupied with fighting criminal activity on his home turf. Might that mean his vicious, super-strong enemy, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), was snapped, leaving Murdock without a major enemy to duel with?
It's hard to deny that the version of Matt that Jennifer Walters meets and dates during "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" is a much more lighthearted fellow than he was during his own series. Of course, that could be put down to a difference in adaptations, but it would make an awful lot of sense if Matt did indeed survive the snap — and Fisk perished in it. If this is something that "Daredevil: Born Again" decides to explore, maybe some of those scenes set in 2020 will show us how Matt handled losing Fisk, despite their adversarial relationship.
Now, with the return of Fisk, and his new super relationship, Matt has a whole lot to lose — Jennifer included.
It also might explain why Kingpin's so weak
On a similar note, when we see Kingpin for the first time since the snap in "Hawkeye," he's operating a much smaller criminal outfit. He's even forced to try to take out newbie vigilantes like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) with his bare hands. Is he in the middle of trying to recover both the power and the social status he once had, which went to pieces when he simply ceased to exist? Some flashbacks might help fans recover any time lost between these incidents, and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if this new incarnation of "Daredevil" uses them handily to explain things.
The snap has also left Kingpin and Murdock's relationship in an uncertain state. After all, by the end of the Netflix's third season of "Daredevil," the two agreed to an uneasy truce. Will this post-snap world abnegate their agreement? Probably. Every superhero needs their supervillain, Daredevil and Kingpin need one another. It remains to be seen how they'll collide, but one can be assured that they will inevitably meet again.