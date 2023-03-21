Stranger Things' Vecna Actor Stalked Grace Van Dien On A Plane To Get Into Character

Across its four seasons, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) was the one main villain in "Stranger Things" to move in and out of a human-slash-monster form. His human ferocity gave the antagonist a more sinister edge than the Demogorgon or Mind Flayer from previous installments. For the actor bringing Vecna to life, one of his co-stars saw his intensity and commitment in action behind the scenes.

On her self-titled YouTube channel, Grace Van Dien, who played the doomed Chrissy Cunnigham, says that Bower was so into living as his character that he inadvertently stalked her on a plane. He didn't say hello or engage with her in conversation at all — he simply sat behind her and stared.

Regardless of the actor's potent form of method acting, this is an instance where creepiness can override artistic expression. But Bower's chilly presence was only to the service of his craft, as Van Dien later pointed out. Here is everything she had to say about her experiences working with Bower.