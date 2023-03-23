This Is The Exact Moment South Park Jumped The Shark

Come on down to "South Park," we'll see if we can't...jump the shark.

Sure, everyone's favorite group of foul-mouthed fourth graders are on their 26th Season at press time and will be around for at least four more, but that doesn't mean that the quality of those most recent adventures hasn't become...rather spotty over the course of their airing. Sure, there have been highlights sprinkled in around and about along the way; a surprising (and well-played) revelation about Tolkien Black (Adrien Beard) here, an unexpected moving and funny seasons-long subplot involving a secret affair between PC Principal (Trey Parker) and Strong Woman (Jessica Makinson) over there, and a poke in the ribs to a Canadian prince and princess over yonder.

But this particular moment sits like a signpost at the series' crossroad. After viewers pass it, the chemistry of "South Park" itself changes in an irrevocable way, leaving behind a series that has showed spikes of promise but never really recovered in full. Thus far, it's failed to become the same raunchy-but-pointed program fans have come to love over the decades; it sits trapped in a repetitive morass, drawing focus away from important supporting characters and even the central friendship between the show's core four characters.