The Unusual Keepsake Adam Goldberg Got From The Set Of Saving Private Ryan - Exclusive

Adam Goldberg has an impressive 30-year career under his belt, one that spans from his breakout role in the cult coming-of-age film "Dazed and Confused" to his latest starring role on "The Equalizer" reboot, which airs Sunday nights on CBS.

In between, one of Goldberg's most memorable roles is as Private Stanley "Fish" Mellish in Steven Spielberg's award-winning World War II film "Saving Private Ryan," which many believe is the greatest war movie of all time. As Private Mellish, he plays a wisecracking, Jewish trooper in the U.S. Army squad led by Tom Hanks' Captain John Miller, who is tasked with rescuing Private James Ryan (Matt Damon).

Despite the serious nature of the film, which won five Academy Awards, the set was rife with cool keepsakes the actors surely would have been thrilled to add to their collection. Goldberg, at least, was gifted with a couple items that the actor still remembers fondly, one of which may be a surprising memento to some fans. The actor opened up about his unusual souvenir during an exclusive interview with Looper.