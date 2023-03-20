John Wick 4's Action Scenes Still Weren't Enough To Slow Down Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is almost a mythological figure in the eyes of many for his extensive career and personal charisma. Besides appearing in such varied classics as "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," the "Matrix" franchise, and "Speed," Reeves is probably most famous these days for the "John Wick" series. Playing the titular character, Reeves must utilize all manner of martial arts, stunts, and firearms to bring to life John Wick, an un-retired assassin that is both feared and respected.

With "John Wick: Chapter 4" soon on the horizon, Reeves sat down with "Good Morning America" and answered a bevy of questions about this highly anticipated film. Considering that Reeves was born in 1964, the actor is currently 58 years old, which some might think is a bit on the older side for jumping through explosions or fist-fighting NBA stars in libraries. This fact wasn't lost on the interviewer, who asked Reeves if there was anything on the "John Wick 4" set that made him feel a little long in the tooth on account of his age, to which Reeves smiled and joked if he was referring to moments that would put a strain on his back. Reeves then answered, "I'm not quite there yet. 'John Wick: Chapter 4' got me closer. I'm more experienced, so I'm more efficient."