John Wick 4's Action Scenes Still Weren't Enough To Slow Down Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves is almost a mythological figure in the eyes of many for his extensive career and personal charisma. Besides appearing in such varied classics as "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," the "Matrix" franchise, and "Speed," Reeves is probably most famous these days for the "John Wick" series. Playing the titular character, Reeves must utilize all manner of martial arts, stunts, and firearms to bring to life John Wick, an un-retired assassin that is both feared and respected.
With "John Wick: Chapter 4" soon on the horizon, Reeves sat down with "Good Morning America" and answered a bevy of questions about this highly anticipated film. Considering that Reeves was born in 1964, the actor is currently 58 years old, which some might think is a bit on the older side for jumping through explosions or fist-fighting NBA stars in libraries. This fact wasn't lost on the interviewer, who asked Reeves if there was anything on the "John Wick 4" set that made him feel a little long in the tooth on account of his age, to which Reeves smiled and joked if he was referring to moments that would put a strain on his back. Reeves then answered, "I'm not quite there yet. 'John Wick: Chapter 4' got me closer. I'm more experienced, so I'm more efficient."
Reeves just skips the on-set warm-up and stretching
Keanu Reeves continued, "It is kind of funny. When I was starting out, you would do like half an hour warm-up. You know, it's like stretch and warm-up, and now it's like you get to the set and you're like, 'All right, let's do it. Let's go.'" This statement highlights how much experience Reeves has with this type of movie, and how much he has changed over the years. The actor has long been a fixture in Hollywood and has starred in some truly massive action flicks that required massive stunt and wire work, like the aforementioned "Matrix" movies. These days, it sounds like Reeves just shows up and wants to get filming, and that he simply skips any kind of warm-up before scenes.
However, that isn't to say that Reeves doesn't practice when it comes to the "John Wick" franchise, As one can see in this Taran Tactical video, Reeves has an intense training regimen and takes his gun work and combat movement quite seriously. Although Reeves is definitely getting older, it doesn't sound like the famous action star slowed down for "John Wick 4." Though by his own admission, he is starting to feel the years catching up to him ... but hopefully he's still got a little bit left in the tank.