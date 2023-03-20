Don't Miss Your Chance To Win A Set Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Blu-Rays

If you're a fan of "Star Trek," you won't want to miss the opportunity to win this Blu-ray set of one of its newest and most popular shows.

Upon its debut in 2022, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" marked yet another success for this long-running franchise, taking place before the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series." Critics and audiences alike loved this new entry into the extended "Star Trek" universe, and the series is set to return for its sophomore season in 2023 after earning acclaim alongside a Saturn Award and an Emmy nomination.

If you loved "Strange New Worlds," you'll definitely want to enter this amazing giveaway and have the chance to take home a Blu-ray set of Season 1. Here's how you can try and win this incredible prize, and if you're in the Hollywood area, there's another cool opportunity for you to celebrate everything "Star Trek."