Bel-Air Gets A Season 3 Green Light From Peacock

Many TV reboots try to maintain the same spirit as the original series. While "Bel-Air" takes certain cues from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," it's notably different in being predominantly a drama series, while the original was more of a sitcom. Fortunately, it sounds like the reimagining has been a hit with fans, as Peacock has announced it's renewing the show for a third season.

To commemorate the pick-up, Peacock released a video on YouTube featuring many of the cast members, all of whom look rather ecstatic. It concludes with Jabari Banks, who plays Will Smith on the series, holding up three fingers, signaling that the show will go on for at least one more batch of episodes. Peacock must have a lot of faith in the series, seeing how it's currently airing new episodes of Season 2 every Thursday, which will conclude on April 27. If you've been wanting to get in on a cornerstone of Peacock's programming, now's the perfect time to do so.