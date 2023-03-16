The Big Lebowski Is Coming Back To Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary

The Dude looks set to take her easy for all of us sinners once again, as Fathom Events has just announced that "The Big Lebowski" is headed back to select theaters for a special 25th anniversary showing.

Written and directed by the Coen Brothers, the midnight comedy is the definitive cult classic of a generation, flopping hard at the box office when it was first released before slowly gaining an army of followers on home video. Today, it's become an eminently quotable cultural touchstone — a hammered monomythic hero's journey by way of "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

Like most Coen Brothers projects, "The Big Lebowski" boasts a second-to-none cast of show business royalty — Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Phillip Seymore Hoffman, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and a human toe all compete for screen time. You can even spot Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers playing a nihilist if you look hard enough, although if you told him you saw him, he probably wouldn't believe you.