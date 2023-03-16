The Office: Will Ferrell's Dunk Scene Left Him Injured And Quoting Monty Python

Vickers' death came in Season 7, Episode 24, "The Inner Circle," the last in Will Ferrell's four-episode arc. In the episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast recapping "The Inner Circle," creator Greg Daniels told hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey that he was skeptical about how stable the harness and rope rig hoisting Ferrell was.

With the actor attached, it proved difficult to control. On the first attempt, stagehands failed to pull hard enough to make the shot look believable, but Daniels said that on the next try things got worse.

"They yank on this thing, and he's just pile-driven into the rim with this horrible crash," Daniels said. "It was such a disaster."

Fischer also spoke about how the set medics came to treat the cut Ferrell suffered on his knee, and line producer Randy Cordray was ready to scrap the shot altogether. Ferrell, however, pulled Cordray aside and insisted he was fine, using the aforementioned quote from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

In the show, Vickers is taken away in an ambulance and returns to the office bandaged and delirious. He then meets his demise off-camera, leading to the introduction of James Spader as Robert California in the Season 7 finale, "Search Committee."