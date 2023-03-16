Kit Harington Claims HOTD Is A Pain For Him To Watch (Even Though He Loves It)

It's understandable that, for "Game of Thrones" veterans who spent a full decade on the landmark HBO series, it might be tough to watch "House of the Dragon." Maybe it makes them miss filming, or remember grueling days nearly getting crushed by horses in Northern Ireland, or makes them feel a little bit like they're hanging out in the high school parking lot a year after they graduated. In any case, Kit Harington loves "House of the Dragon," but it's difficult for him to watch it.

Speaking to Extra at the premiere of his new series "Extrapolations," Harington, when asked if he watches the prequel and spin-off, responded, "I've seen the first few episodes. ... I loved it, I think they've done a fantastic job with it. A really great job, and I think all the acting in it is superb. It's hard for me to watch because I lived in it for so long that it's kind of like there's a pain there. So I'm working my way through it slowly."

Harington went on to say that seeing other people in Westerosi costumes just feels too strange and that the nostalgia involved makes the entire endeavor a bit too much. It's no secret that Harington struggled with leaving the Seven Kingdoms, and he actually might be returning sooner rather than later — which could possibly make "House of the Dragon" easier to watch for the actor.