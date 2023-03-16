The Creators Of Homeland Are Rebooting Gattaca As A TV Series

Fans of dystopian sci-fi films have a new revival series to look forward to. A sequel to "Gattaca," the 1997 film starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is making its way to Showtime as a series.

As reported by Collider, Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, the creators of "Homeland," are developing the new series alongside Craig Borten. Gordon and Gansa will also act as executive producers alongside Glenn Gellar and Danny DeVito, the latter of whom worked as a producer on the original film.

The TV-making duo became Primetime Emmy winners for their writing and producing on "Homeland." Prior to "Homeland," Gordon and Gansa also worked as producers on shows such as "24," "Entourage" and "The X-Files." Meanwhile, Borten was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing "Dallas Buyers Club."

The upcoming show is described as a sequel series, so it will continue the story from the original film; although, it is a little ways down the line in the overarching timeline.