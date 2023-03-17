How Adam Goldberg's Character On The Equalizer Keeps Him 'Intellectually Nimble' - Exclusive

A hacker who faked his own death, Harry literally owes his life to McCall, whom he honorably repays with his superior sleuthing skills. This leads to a lot of technology-heavy terminology that Adam Goldberg has to memorize and recite, which he sees as a way to flex his personal brain power.

"I'm using this very specific part of my brain, which is probably good to keep me neuro-flexible as I age," he says. "I keep thinking that it's an exercise to offset any potential early-onset dementia because there's so much information in each episode, and on the periphery of it, and I'm always having to disseminate it."

It also opens up a new avenue for him to pursue, as many of his previous roles had him operating from a more emotional foundation.

"I definitely feel like I've been on every conceivable type of television show you could be on ... They each bring with them different challenges and opportunities," he says. On "The Equalizer," Goldberg explains, "there's totally different people, totally different stories, totally different nomenclature, totally different technology. I feel like it keeps me intellectually nimble, which is good. In that regard, it's a whole other kind of work."

"The Equalizer" airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.