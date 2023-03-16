Boruto Fans Think The Anime Suffers Because Of The Manga's Pacing Issues

While the "Naruto" franchise is beloved by fans, the sequel series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" has not been quite as well received. Can the series somehow redeem itself with some tweaks? Some Reddit users have been discussing ways to make the show work better, but most are pessimistic.

According to a number of fans, the show's issues stem from the fact that the manga and the anime's release schedules aren't synergizing. The "Boruto" manga comes out monthly, meaning that arcs can stretch out over many months. Since the anime releases weekly, there isn't enough manga content to adapt. Reddit user u/Professional_Trust37 took to r/Boruto and asked fans if they thought there was a way to save the "Boruto" series. Some users suggested that they change the manga release schedule to a weekly one or make the anime seasonal, but the outcome appears bleak for most fans.

"I've always said that the way to fix the series is to make [the manga] a weekly release," u/SilentGinja said. "Now it's 6 years later and every month that passes by they lose more and more of their audience. I mean sometimes you have fights that last 5 to 6 chapters. You expect your audience to wait half a year to see the conclusion to a fight?" While some agreed with this notion, others don't think this would change anything. "People keep saying to make it 1:1 with the manga but the manga's pacing is unreadably bad," said u/peepy-kun. "I keep having to put it down and come back later because it's so frustrating."