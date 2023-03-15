Smile Sequel Looking More Likely As Director Parker Finn Inks Deal With Paramount

If you're a horror fan, then it's extremely likely that you are one of the many moviegoers who flocked to theaters to see "Smile." Written and directed by Parker Finn, the horror flick racked in over $217.4 million worldwide at the box office. Naturally, fans of the film have been wondering if there's a sequel in the works.

Well, fans will be delighted to find out that a sequel is now more likely, as Finn has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, the studio that distributed "Smile." Paramount president & CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement, "[The] breakthrough success [of 'Smile'] is a testament to Parker's unique and fresh filmmaking, and we are thrilled that he will make Paramount his home."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, most details of the deal are currently under wraps, but a sequel to "Smile" is known to be a priority for the studio.