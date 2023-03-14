Where To Watch Cocaine Bear At Home

Inspired by the true story of an American black bear that overdosed on cocaine in 1985 (having discovered and subsequently ingested a sizeable amount of cocaine that had fallen from a smuggler's airplane) "Cocaine Bear" is an utterly bizarre horror comedy film that has taken the internet by storm with its chaotic premise. Despite being based on a true story, the film is just as absurd and hilarious as its title suggests, as the CGI bear rampages through the countryside attacking anything or anyone who stands in its way — much to the delight of the audience. "'Cocaine Bear' does pretty much exactly what it sets out to do," reads the Audience Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. "If you're in the mood for some silly horror-comedy, that'll be more than enough to satisfy."

Despite somewhat making a meme of itself with its ridiculous tone, the film has performed remarkably well at the box office — thus far achieving a worldwide gross of around $65 million on a budget of just $35 million. As such, it might surprise some fans of the so-called "Pablo Escobear" to learn that the film has already made its way onto several digital platforms in spite of this immense success, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft. Here's everywhere you can enjoy the outrageous and meme-worthy story of "Cocaine Bear" from the comfort of your own home.