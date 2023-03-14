DC Comics' Chip Zdarsky Details How Guardians Of The Galaxy Helped Revive Howard The Duck

Of all the characters to take the spotlight under the Marvel Comics banner over the years, one of the strangest is Howard the Duck. Created by Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik back in the 1970s, Howard is far from your typical hero. He's an often grouchy anthropomorphic duck who gets caught up in all kinds of far-flung adventures. His niche nature — coupled with a disastrous 1986 movie — has largely kept him out of mainstream pop culture in recent years, but he's on the upswing, according to DC Comics creator and tenured "Howard the Duck" writer Chip Zdarsky.

What's the reason he cited for Howard's sudden resurgence? James Gunn's 2014 hit "Guardians of the Galaxy," which unexpectedly brought Howard back to the movies via the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with CBR, Zdarsky explained that after "Guardians" premiered, there was widespread renewed interest in the character. "The weekend after it opened, a Marvel editor contacted me and said, "Hey, did you watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy'? James Gunn put Howard the Duck at the end! I think we have a shot at launching a Howard the Duck series now," Zdarsky recalled with a laugh.

As a result of James Gunn including him in "Guardians of the Galaxy," Howard the Duck has seen an uptick in popularity and has continued to pop up in print and at the movies. As it turns out, Gunn's work has impacted other comic creations, too.