Marvel Wants To Know Who Leaked Dialogue From Ant-Man 3

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" reached the silver screen on February 17, 2023, and ahead of its release, Marvel Studios' marketing machine went all-in. Posters, trailers, cast interviews, and more reached the public before the film's premiere to drum up some hype. Although, it turns out that some folks online knew a lot more about the movie going into it than Marvel Studios intended — all thanks to a dialogue leak. A month before "Quantumania" premiered, a 63-page transcript made its way online, thus revealing almost everything about the film early. According to TorrentFreak, the dialogue was edited and/or displayed in a Portuguese web interface, likely intended for use as subtitles.

As reported by Variety, Marvel Studios is now on the hunt for the person or group responsible for the dialogue leak. Marvel Studios filed a request on March 10 for a federal district court in California to issue a subpoena to Reddit. The hope is that it will reveal the parties involved in leaking dialogue via the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit "on or about" January 20. More specifically, Marvel Studios wants "all Identifying Information for the user 'u/MSSmods'" in addition to the information connected to those who posted, edited, or otherwise maintained the content. Marvel Studios also filed another subpoena in an attempt to gain similar information from Google since the "Quantumania" leak also appeared on Google Docs.

Of course, if you've spent any amount of time following the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, this report isn't too surprising. After all, Marvel Studios is no stranger to leaks.