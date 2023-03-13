Marvel Wants To Know Who Leaked Dialogue From Ant-Man 3
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" reached the silver screen on February 17, 2023, and ahead of its release, Marvel Studios' marketing machine went all-in. Posters, trailers, cast interviews, and more reached the public before the film's premiere to drum up some hype. Although, it turns out that some folks online knew a lot more about the movie going into it than Marvel Studios intended — all thanks to a dialogue leak. A month before "Quantumania" premiered, a 63-page transcript made its way online, thus revealing almost everything about the film early. According to TorrentFreak, the dialogue was edited and/or displayed in a Portuguese web interface, likely intended for use as subtitles.
As reported by Variety, Marvel Studios is now on the hunt for the person or group responsible for the dialogue leak. Marvel Studios filed a request on March 10 for a federal district court in California to issue a subpoena to Reddit. The hope is that it will reveal the parties involved in leaking dialogue via the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit "on or about" January 20. More specifically, Marvel Studios wants "all Identifying Information for the user 'u/MSSmods'" in addition to the information connected to those who posted, edited, or otherwise maintained the content. Marvel Studios also filed another subpoena in an attempt to gain similar information from Google since the "Quantumania" leak also appeared on Google Docs.
Of course, if you've spent any amount of time following the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, this report isn't too surprising. After all, Marvel Studios is no stranger to leaks.
Marvel Studios doesn't mess around with leaks
It shouldn't come as a shock that Marvel Studios is hard at work attempting to track down the source of this leak, seeing as it hasn't shied away from launching investigations like this before. For instance, back in 2012, confidential information regarding the then-upcoming films "Iron Man 3" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" reached the internet, prompting Marvel Studios to go above and beyond in pursuit of answers. This came after multiple prior incidents of stolen scripts and images making their way to the public without proper consent (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Not to mention, strong efforts were made in 2021 by Marvel Studios and Sony to prevent spoiler-filled "Spider-Man: No Way Home" leaks from spreading across the internet. Long before eager fans started posting recordings from their local theaters online, though, various sources took to social media to leak behind-the-scenes images and video clips. As a result, if you weren't careful, you could've had the triumphant returns of Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield spoiled long before you even made it to the theater.
We'll have to wait and see what becomes of this search for the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" dialogue leaker — or leakers — but one thing is for sure: it can't feel good to be on Marvel Studios' bad side.