Joel's Big Fireflies Move In TLOU Finale Is Something We (And The Showrunners) Struggle With

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 9 — "Look for The Light"

In the season finale of HBO's faithful adaptation of "The Last of Us," Joel (Pedro Pascal) made the dark decision to massacre a troop of Fireflies to save Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) life. To right a traumatizing wrong from his past, he risked everything to save her, leaving some to wonder if he made the right choice. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunners behind "The Last of Us" shared their thoughts.

Morality in "The Last of Us" is a constantly shifting grey area, with fearful enemies both human and not lurking around every corner. In the dangerous, apocalyptic world, protecting your loved ones often comes with a cost, as co-creator Craig Mazin said: "When you love something unconditionally, logic goes out the window and you will do really horrible things to protect the ones you love."