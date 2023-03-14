Theory - Every Major Bryan Cranston Role Is The Same Character (From Seinfeld To Breaking Bad)

Go ahead and scoff. Doubt, if it makes you happy. They laughed at Victor Frankenstein, too — they called him mad! — but who's laughing now?

Still, maybe it's a tough sell. No one would blame you for your skepticism. To say that every notable character played across a monumental career in show business is somehow connected, that their disparate lives, stories, and inhabited worlds are all part of some grand design? It probably sounds like poppycock.

But it's not poppycock. It's not poppycock at all. Step back far enough and squint with the right kinds of eyes, and you'll see, like we do, that every one of Bryan Cranston's major roles in the last 30 years have followed a single ribbon of continuity, cutting through time like a shark through water. Every piece fits, and every tale lends itself to this one, ultimate truth. Follow us on a journey to see Bryan Cranston characters in ways that you'll never be able to unsee. Witness the last great truth in Hollywood storytelling, a conspiracy of moving parts commensurate to the clockwork of a fine Swiss watch, where no detail is too small to matter deeply.