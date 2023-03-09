Robert Blake, Controversial Star Of Baretta And Treasure Of The Sierra Madre, Dead At 89

As reported by Deadline on March 9, 2023, Robert Blake has died at the age of 89. The news stems from the controversial actor's niece, Noreen Austin, who shared that he died of heart disease in Los Angeles, California. Among Blake's best-known film credits include "In Cold Blood," "Treasure of the Sierra Madre," and "Corky," to name a few. He also made a name for himself on television, famously playing Anthony "Tony" Baretta on the detective series "Baretta" from 1975 to 1978.

Blake infamously made headlines in 2001 when his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was found dead. She was discovered in her car with a gunshot wound to her head outside of Vitello's Italian Restaurant in Studio City, California. The following year, Blake was charged with her murder in addition to solicitation of murder, conspiracy, and special circumstances of lying in wait. After lengthy legal proceedings, a jury acquitted him in 2005, with the true nature of Bakley's death remaining a mystery to this very day.

Before he found himself in the middle of the highly publicized murder trial, Robert Blake enjoyed an incredibly long tenure in the Hollywood spotlight.