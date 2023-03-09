Teen Titans: Robin Writer Kami Garcia Talks Damian Wayne's Growing Romance - Exclusive

Damian Wayne is getting closer with a DC hero: The son of Batman's new romance with Maxime (Max) Navarro is growing in the new "Teen Titans: Robin" in an exciting and fun way. For Robin, who has such a dark history in the comics, his new YA romance is welcome.

Damian has had only a few love interests since he debuted in the pages of DC Comics a decade and a half ago in Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert's "Batman" run. The young hero has been paired with Emiko Queen, matched with Cassie Sandmark's Wonder Woman in the alt-universe "DCeased" storyline, and most recently — in main continuity — seen in a budding romance with his fellow Lazarus Tournament competitor, Flatline.

In "Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven" by Kami Garcia, Gabriel Picolo, Rob Haynes, and David Calderon, Damian meets Max, the foster sister of Raven, who has the power to speak to spirits. While their relationship starts off on the wrong foot as Wayne's cocky personality rubs Navarro the wrong way, the pair become closer as they work together to track down Raven and Deathstroke — culminating with the realization that they like each other. Now, in the fourth chapter of the young adult series, Damian and Max are getting closer, and we spoke with Garcia about continuing to build the surprise romance.