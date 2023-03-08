The Seven Kings Must Die Trailer Teases The Bloody Culmination Of Alfred's Dream For A Unified England

If you thought the five-season arc of "The Last Kingdom" was dark, prepare yourself for "Seven Kings Must Die."

A full-length movie based on the Netflix series — which originally aired on BBC for its first two seasons — is on its way, with Alexander Dreymon returning as Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Based on "The Saxon Stories" by Bernard Cornwell, the series and its first film spin-off focus on the bloody, violent origins of England, and the infighting between those who fought to rule the then-young nation.

Dreymon's Uhtred, the son of a Saxon lord, spends the majority of the books and series fighting for King Alfred (David Dawson), whose dream is to bring all English speaking people together as one united country — and though Uhtred doesn't always agree with the king, he goes to war for him time and time again to help him achieve just that. Here's where "Seven Kings Must Die" will take this story.