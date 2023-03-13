The Last Of Us Finale Misfired In Its Final Moments With Joel (& How Simplicity Could Have Saved It)

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 9 – "Look for the Light"

So there we have it. "The Last of Us" ends like every episode before it, with a beautiful development being shattered in its closing moments. In the case of the show's finale, it was the fresh and fortified bond between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) tainted by a lie one created to protect the other. Unsure about Joel's rundown of why she's ended up back at Jackson and not still in a hospital bed, Ellie asked her protector if everything he'd said happened had gone down as he described. Seconds lingered in silence before Joel assured her it had and that, according to him, a cure wasn't possible, and the discovery was only made right before the hospital was stormed and the Fireflies were killed. Of course, we all know differently.

The truth was that Joel, having learned that Ellie would be killed to make a cure, took it upon himself to go back and get her out, no matter the cost. It's a plot point, like so much else in this stunning adaptation, closely follows the source material and is still just as gut-wrenching as it's always been.

However, the live-action execution of Joel's war veered in a direction it absolutely shouldn't have, and it would've been better if this sequence cut down on the action hero tropes and booming music, to instead depict the action with the tension, desperation, and simplicity it merited.