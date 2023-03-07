The Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Admits He 'Ripped Off' Citizen Kane In One Scene

The 2022 film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" follows master detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he travels to a Greek island for a murder mystery party hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) — where an actual murder then occurs. "Glass Onion" and its predecessor, 2019's "Knives Out," both received widespread acclaim, with much attention being brought to writer-director Rian Johnson's skill of writing fresh and unique whodunnits. Aptly, Johnson has received an Oscar nomination for writing for both films.

However, according to Johnson himself, there are some elements of his "Knives Out" films that aren't entirely unique. The filmmaker has spoken openly about how much inspiration he draws from iconic mystery writer Agatha Christie, but as it turns out, the inspiration doesn't stop there. In fact, with "Glass Onion," he was inspired by one very famous movie: "Citizen Kane," the 1941 drama film directed by, co-written by, and starring Orson Welles.

Here's what Johnson has to say about how "Citizen Kane" played a role in "Glass Onion."