Julia Roberts Cost Universal Pictures Serious Dough After Shakespeare In Love Debacle

Fans of "Shakespeare in Love" may not know that, before Paltrow was attached to the project, Julia Roberts was set to star as Viola. If they don't know that, they definitely don't know the trouble she caused behind the scenes.

In an essay for Air Mail, "Shakespeare in Love" producer Ed Zwick revealed that Roberts was the film's original heroine, but ended up creating a total disaster in the process. Apparently, Universal Pictures was only sold on the project as a whole when Roberts' name entered the conversation, with Zwick recalling, "The mere possibility of having the 'Pretty Woman' wearing a corseted gown got the studio excited enough to cough up the dough." From there, "chemistry reads" between Roberts and potential Shakespeares began, as did the problems.

Roberts, for her part, was allegedly hellbent on Daniel Day-Lewis playing Shakespeare, to the point where she canceled said chemistry reads with other actors and arranged "for two dozen roses to be sent to Daniel Day-Lewis, along with a card that read: 'Be my Romeo.'" No matter how much Roberts begged, though, Day-Lewis was previously committed to "In the Name of the Father," and he just wasn't available.