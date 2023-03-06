James Gunn Confirms The DCU Has Its Frankenstein (And It's Not Henry Cavill)

James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work revamping the DC Comics-based media slate, and they're prepared to offer a wide array of projects. Of course, the DC Universe will include the likes of Superman and Batman to score points with casual fans, but that's not all. The two DC Studios heads have shared their desire to bring some deep-cut DC characters and teams to the forefront for the first chapter of the DCU — dubbed "Gods and Monsters." Among the most intriguing of the bunch is the stable known as the Creature Commandos.

Introduced back in 1980 via "Weird War Tales" #93, the Creature Commandos is a team comprised largely of, well, monsters. The team, which has historically included everything from vampires to werewolves, is due to receive an HBO Max animated series set within the DCU. While little info about the project has reached the internet since its initial announcement, rumors have swirled concerning who will take on the role of one of the team's most famous members: the sword-wielding, gun-toting, stitched-together Frankenstein.

Claims have surfaced online that former Superman actor Henry Cavill will become the DCU's Frankenstein, but according to James Gunn himself, this isn't true at all. In fact, the role is already cast.