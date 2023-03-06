Howie Mandel First Shaved His Head For A Movie No One Remembers (Not Even Howie)

At one point in rock biopic parody "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Weird Al (Daniel Radcliffe)'s manager and famed novelty music DJ Dr. Demento (Rainn Wilson) presents him with an opportunity to take Led Zeppelin on tour. In one of the funniest moments in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," a distracted Al declines, with plans already in place for seasoned actor and gameshow host Howie Mandel to perform as his opener.

Mandel's name works as a punchline because he's a genuinely bizarre choice to tour with even a comedy-focused musical act, but well enough established in the world of entertainment that the joke isn't cruel. In fact, Mandel is among some of the richest game show hosts of all time, thanks not just to his job hosting "Deal or No Deal," but a career that has included high profile voice acting gigs, notable stand-up performances, panel judging work, and more.

His famous voice role as Gizmo in the first two "Gremlins" movies aside, one staple of Mandel's work across the various media in which he's worked is his bald head. As it turns out, Mandel revealed in a podcast interview that he originally shaved his head for a movie role, though the film that required him to do so is one that very few — and not even Mandel himself — remember nowadays.