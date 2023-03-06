Keanu Reeves Thanks 'Scientist People' For Naming A Murderous Bacteria After Him

It seems like everyone loves Keanu Reeves. He's arguably one of the most popular actors working today, with every role receiving some amount of attention from audiences, most notably his titular role in the "John Wick" series. He's also the subject of various memes, and all around, he just seems like a really nice guy you'd want to hang out with.

It would appear Reeves also has some fans within the scientific community. The actor recently did a Reddit AMA where people could ask him anything about his career, and one fan chose to bring up how scientists discovered a compound that is so efficient at killing fungi they decided to name it after the "John Wick" actor. The author of the study, Sebastian Götze, explained, "The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves because he, too, is extremely deadly in his roles." So what does Reeves think about lending his name to chemicals that could be used as a viable antifungal?