American Pickers Once Found Antique Poison Bottles They Bundled Into A Deal

"You're right," says "American Pickers" host Mike Wolfe as he walks past a sign reading "General Store and Museum." "It is a general store and museum."

With that, another classic "American Pickers" adventure is well underway, offering up more America to see and more stuff to pick. This time around, Wolfe finds himself, as he often does, in a room full of rusty objects, collected and lovingly stacked on top of one another by an antique dealer named Jerry.

While hesitant, Jerry (being a man who sells antiques and all) understands the need to sell some things. And Mike? Well, he's plum giddy to buy some things. The pieces were in place. The only question? "What things will be bought? And while we're at it, what things will be sold?"

Viewers don't have long to wait to find out. Before you can say, "Let's go pick some America," Mike Wolfe clocks his quarry: a pair of bottles adorned with distinctive "poison" labels.