Rumor Report: Sydney Sweeney Is Allegedly Playing Spider-Woman In Madame Web

Slowly but surely, Sony is building out a cinematic franchise of its very own. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the Disney banner remains the gold standard of fleshing out an interconnected web of movies, Sony's attempting to do something similar but with characters that primarily fall under Spider-Man's jurisdiction.

So far, that's included "Venom," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and "Morbius," but there are others coming down the pipeline. These future projects include "Kraven the Hunter," "El Muerto," and a currently-untitled sequel to "Let There Be Carnage." That's a lot of Spider-Man movies not to have a clear Spider-Man at the forefront so far, even if Tom Holland's version was (briefly) teased in "Venom 2." However, one project that could make things a lot clearer in terms of where Sony wants to go is "Madame Web."

Dakota Johnson will play the titular character, who maintains ties to "The Great Web," allowing her to bring together all kinds of Spider-People from across the multiverse. "Madame Web" looks to have a stellar cast, with one of the most intriguing additions being "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney. Not much is known about her role at this point, but there's a chance it was just revealed. It's just a rumor, but it would be exceptional casting if it turns out to be true.