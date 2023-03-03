Joan Crawford's First Words To Steven Spielberg Were Absolutely Hilarious

Steven Spielberg would've been in his early 20s when he filmed the "Eyes" segment for "Night Gallery." By that point, Joan Crawford was a well-established star, so the episode holds up as an intriguing bit of Hollywood iconography. Spielberg looked back at his time working with Crawford when he appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," and he had an incredible story regarding his first time meeting the actress.

Before filming actually began, Spielberg met with Crawford at her house, who wanted to meet him prior to filming. Spielberg related, "We were supposed to go out to dinner, to Musso and Frank's, we walked into the front door, and Joan took one look at me and said, 'We can't go out to dinner now, people will think you're my son.' That was the first thing she said to me."

It's unclear if they ever ended up actually going to dinner, but Crawford stood up for Spielberg while filming. He was a novice filmmaker at this point, and Spielberg stated in a 1982 interview with Gene Shalit how Crawford lied to the veteran crew members about having worked with him before so that they would treat him more nicely. When Joan Crawford is an early advocate for your work, you have a bright future.