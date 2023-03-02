Who Plays Melanie In Netflix's We Have A Ghost?

Many viewers probably have questions after watching the eventful ending of "We Have a Ghost," with some likely curious to know who plays the role of Melanie Presley in the Netflix supernatural comedy film.

The story of a kid finding a ghost in their new house, only for the encounter to lead to some wild shenanigans, isn't new by any means, but "We Have A Ghost" does a solid job of changing the classic formula, offering viewers a refreshing take in the process. The story follows Kevin Presley's (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) discovery of a spirit he calls Ernest (David Harbour) and how his family becomes internet famous from posting videos of the poltergeist dwelling in their new residence. Things get interesting when the CIA gets involved, and emotions run high when the origins of Ernest are revealed. Overall, "We Have a Ghost" showcases an interesting story about how families cope with change and takes a fun look at how parents deal with the strange things their kids are into.

While it may not have great Rotten Tomatoes scores, the critique from The Boston Herald praised the movie, saying its "stellar cast gives 'We Have a Ghost' plenty of spirit." Many people will quickly recognize several of the talented players who earned the movie such praise, especially "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, the MCU's Anthony Mackie, and "The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge. But they aren't the only ones who made their presence known in the film, and some viewers may want to know who plays Melanie in the hilarious horror flick.