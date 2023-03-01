Jon Favreau Compares His Mandalorian & Boba Fett Crossover To Paper Moon

Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" has always been much more than an epic adventure within the "Star Wars" chronology; it is also a profound exploration of the trials of fatherhood. The title character Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) became a reluctant guardian of Grogu, also known as "Baby Yoda," in Season 1. But by the end of the second season, their emotional parting as the infant left to train with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/Max Lloyd-Jones/Graham Hamilton) was enough to bring tears to even the most hardened of eyes. But the unlikely duo's separation wasn't to last as long as viewers likely thought it would.

The Mandalorian and Grogu were reunited in the last episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," which is the answer to any confused viewer watching the Season 3 premiere of "The Mandalorian" and wondering how they ended up back together. The spin-off explored how Grogu decided that his companionship with Djarin is more important to him than his Jedi training, allowing the two to reunite to continue their journey in the new season of the streaming network's first "Star Wars" series.

Creator Jon Favreau had a unique source of inspiration for how he portrays the dynamic between the two characters, which involves the 1973 film "Paper Moon."