Chernobyl Creator Johan Renck Is Adapting A Sci-Fi Classic For Prime Video

The science fiction property "The Day of the Triffids" began life as a novel by John Wyndham in 1951. It's been adapted several times so far; first as a big screen epic in 1962 which starred Howard Keel, then as a miniseries which aired on the BBC in 2009, which co-starred Eddie Izzard. It's also been the subject of three radio play adaptions. And it looks like Johan Renck is set to take another crack at the property for Prime Video.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Renck has signed on to take on the horrors inherent when plants attack for Amazon Studios. Thus far, there's been no casting announcements, but the movie will be co-produced by Don Murphy and Susan Montford for Angryfilms, with Jillian and Dennis DeFrehn representing Preger Entertainment, which holds the rights to "The Day of the Triffids." Also aboard are Renck himself and Michael Parets, who will co-produce the film through their production house Sinestra. It will mark Renck's second foray into directing feature films after the upcoming Adam Sandler starrer "Spaceman."

"The Day of the Triffids" centers around what happens when people-eating plants invade Earth in the form of a meteor shower, which blinds anyone unfortunate enough to have been watching it. The film's hero is Bill Masen, whose eyes were bandaged during the disaster. It just so happens that Bill is a bioengineer who had been studying Triffids, making him uniquely equipped for the upcoming battle between human and plant. He and his fellow survivors then strive to outlive their would-be conquerors. There's no word as to how much Prime Video's version will change its origin story, but it sounds like quite the epic.