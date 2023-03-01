Mandalorian S3: Din's IG-11 Quest Could Hint At A Bigger Upgrade For The Crew

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" has started with a bang, a splash, and a bunch of "pew pew" noises, slaking the public's thirst for ADR and justifying dozens of crewmembers' college decisions to ignore their dads' advice and study puppeteering. This year, the only constant is change: a new ship, a different set of enemies, a Bo Katan who's abandoned ambition in favor of sitting in a deeply uncomfortable chair and staring into the middle distance while she waits to receive visitors.

Perhaps most shockingly, the beloved streaming series has adopted a fresh new take on death by explosion. Specifically, it just doesn't have the same sticking power that it used to. On Nevarro, Mando (Pedro Pascal) clocks a statue made out of chunks of his old pal IG-11 (Taika Waititi), which is touching in a Parisian catacombs sort of way. This leads our hero to decide that he positively must have the assassin-turned-nanny droid back on his team, albeit with a new brain and body parts, so enjoy your new best friend, the Ship of Theseus, bud.

But what if Mando's latest obsession means more than just a timely, youthful new lesson plan for Philosophy 101 professors at community colleges around the world? What if it actually hints at the return of a whole different machine that got exploded?