American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Bought A $300 Lamp That Reminds Him Of Yellowstone

Since 2010, audiences have been following the travels of Mike Wolfe on "American Pickers" as he visits collectors of rare artifacts in small-town America. For Wolfe, one of his favorite parts of the job is tapping into the mindsets of these individuals, each of whom has their own unique story to tell through their collections.

A prime example comes in Season 23, Episode 20 ("Naughty and Nice"), which sees Wolfe and fellow picker Danielle Colby head to Detroit, where they encounter Joe, who boasts a wide-ranging collection. Upon walking into the living room, Wolfe and Colby are greeted by countless dolls, all hand-crafted by Bernard Ravca. Though Joe isn't willing to part with any of these French pieces, he introduces his guests to a wonderland of goodies in the basement, including a pair of naughty bookends and countless records by female artists.

In the attic, Wolfe immediately notices that the items differ from those in the rest of the house. There are lamps and other pieces of vintage furniture, leading Wolfe to wonder if this was once the storage space of an interior designer. He's spot on. Joe's late partner Dean was, in fact, a talented interior designer who kept his collection upstairs. Though it's hard for Joe to part with these belongings, it warms his heart that Wolfe is so excited about the pieces — especially one lamp in particular.