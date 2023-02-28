Woody Harrelson Could Have Starred In Dumb & Dumber If It Wasn't For An 8-Ball

Glory's mercurial finger points to some more than others. Some folks, broken and debauched, only ever catch a fleeting glimpse of that glorious digit as it passes towards luckier chumps. Others seem to spend their lives shrugging off heaps of greatness, only to have more and more piled on top of them.

Today, we consider the case of one Woody Harrelson, the version of Matthew McConaughey that lives in the Upside Down. Since pulling off the herculean task of stepping in to replace Coach on "Cheers," following the death of actor Nicholas Colasanto, the 61-year-old actor has become a staple of the big and small screens. Harrelson has racked up a list of nominations for his acting that's longer than most grocery lists and infiltrated nearly every big-budget franchise in the last 20 years.

But for a brief moment in the early '90s, Harrelson's career nearly blew up in a whole different way, when fate's finger pointed in his direction before he expertly ducked out of the way. It all came down to a trick shot, a pool ball, and a roommate who would go on to be one of the best-known comedy directors of all time.