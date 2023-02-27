Tom Cruise's Legendary Stunt Career Started With Garbage Cans And A Hospital Stay

During an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Tom Cruise talked about the upcoming latest entry in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, which is titled "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," and naturally enough, the conversation steered toward Cruise and his obsession with doing stunts. According to the actor, it's not really anything new in his life. He told a story of the times when he was a child and attempted to jump over trash cans using questionable lumber he stole from junk yards.

"I just try to do everything I can," Cruise said. "Use every tool that I have to entertain the audience. So, even as a little kid, like, I used to steal lumber from a junkyard or, you know. And then I'd ride down the hill as fast as I could and hit the ramp and go over garbage cans. You know, I tried to do that when I was a kid. It didn't work."

Cruise goes on to say that he would usually end up crashing through the wood instead and hit the trash cans, which would lead to him spending time in the hospital for days while recovering from his injuries. Clearly, his desire to do potentially dangerous stunts didn't just come out of nowhere. And while fans may worry for his health or safety, it's hard to argue that it hasn't led to some truly exhilarating action sequences. Either way, the actor has come a long way since childhood adventures with trash cans and failing DIY wooden ramps.