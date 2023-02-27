Eugene & Dan Levy Want To Make A Schitt's Creek Movie (Or Maybe A Sequel Series)

Don't expect another trip to "Schitt's Creek" any time soon, but it would appear the main cast, or at least Eugene and Dan Levy, aren't putting the show in the rearview mirror entirely. Eugene Levy recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and the host naturally had to ask about "Schitt's Creek," with much of the audience voicing their enthusiasm about the series, too. Clarkson's extremely complimentary toward the sitcom, and Levy initially talks about why they ended the show when they did, stating, "I do know that when we took the show out after six seasons, it was the right time to take it out because we could not have finished the series on a greater high."

It certainly makes sense the cast and crew wouldn't want the series to overstay its welcome like so many shows are prone to do. However, Levy holds out hope that they could return to it at some point, going on to say, "We've always said, certainly my son Daniel says, 'If we come up with an idea that really comes up to the same level as where we finished the show, or even higher creatively, that's the time to come out with a project.' A movie or a show or whatever it is."

He concludes by saying it's also a matter of getting everyone together again, and the main cast are definitely in high demand following the success of "Schitt's Creek" and their accompanying Emmy wins. It's only been three years since fans had to say goodbye to the show, so there's still plenty of time for the right story to come around.