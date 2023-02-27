Night Manager Season 2 Gets The Surprising Green Light Seven Years Later
Remember "The Night Manager?" The BBC series, which went on to air on AMC in the United States, starred Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier and night manager of a ritzy Cairo hotel who's drawn back into conflict to infiltrate an inner circle of arms dealers. Based on the book of the same name by John le Carré, the show was a big hit when it came out in 2016. It was nominated for dozens of awards, winning several, including Golden Globes for best actor (Hiddleston), best supporting actor (Hugh Laurie), and best supporting actress (Olivia Colman). The stacked cast also included the likes of Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander, and David Harewood.
Ever since the first season ended, there have been rumors of whether a second could possibly get off the ground. In 2017, director Susanne Bier mentioned to Radio Times that Season 2 was "slowly being developed." Apparently, the word "slowly" in that statement did a lot of heavy lifting because we now have confirmation that Season 2 of "The Night Manager" is, in fact, in the works with Hiddleston returning to reprise his character of Jonathan Pine.
Tom Hiddleston isn't the only returning talent
Deadline has the exclusive report that Season 2 of "The Night Manager" is in the works. The outlet goes on to say how the second season will film in London and South America later this year, and while it hasn't officially been greenlit by BBC and Amazon yet, a two-season order has apparently been received. The next season will reportedly pick up in the present day, and it'll bring back some vital talent from behind the scenes of the first season. David Farr, who wrote the first season, will be back to pen future episodes.
It's unclear if any other former cast members will return for the new season outside of Tom Hiddleston. The first season was a highly-rated drama series the year it came out, and it helped spawn other adaptations of John le Carré's works, including "Little Drummer Girl," which starred Florence Pugh and Michael Shannon. Additionally, a Hindi adaptation of "The Night Manager," starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, came out earlier in February 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.
No doubt this is excellent news for fans of "The Night Manager" who have waited on bated breath for another season for years now. The second season will film under the codename "Steelworks," so expect more details to come out in the coming months.