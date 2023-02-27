TLOU Creators Explain The Motive Behind Using Mortal Kombat 2 In Episode 7

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 7 – "Left Behind"

Gamers and non-gamers alike have become increasingly enthralled by HBO's authentic adaptation of "The Last of Us." The original PlayStation game, produced by Naughty Dog Studios, is best known for its unflinching violence, terrifying sequences, and multifaceted characters. Episode 7, titled "Left Behind," delivered the most faithful episode yet, with one notable change pertaining to the retro arcade game.

In the game version of "The Last of Us," the additional, downloadable content available after the initial story (also titled "Left Behind") uncovers Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) backstory about how she discovered her immunity from the cordyceps fungus. "Left Behind" also introduces Ellie's first love interest Riley (Storm Reid), who takes her on a unique adventure through an abandoned mall. They happen upon a broken fighting game called "Triple Phoenix," which bears a striking resemblance to "Mortal Kombat."

This is wholly intentional, as the creators recently indicated on their after-show "The Last of Us" podcast. The inclusion of the graphic, beat-down competition actually has a deeper meaning, particularly behind the controversial release of the violent game. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann revealed how they came to include the depiction and why it changed to "Mortal Kombat 2."