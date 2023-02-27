Pokemon Concierge Is Getting The Stop-Motion Treatment At Netflix

The "Pokémon" franchise has been a staple of pop culture across the globe for nearly 30 years, beginning in 1996 with the release of "Pokémon Red" and "Pokémon Blue" for Nintendo's Game Boy and exploding in popularity throughout the late 1990s. The series' incredible success spawned the iconic "Pokémon" anime series just a year later, which follows a young trainer named Ash Ketchum (voiced by Veronica Taylor) as he embarks on a quest to catch every single Pokémon and become the Pokémon champion of the world.

Ash's incredible journey has taken him all across the world of "Pokémon," exploring a vast array of different regions and meeting countless different species of Pokémon as he battles his way towards becoming a Pokémon master — a goal he would eventually achieve during the "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys" arc in 2022. Ash's story has played out over an astounding 25 years of television, and at this point, there's no question that the "Pokémon" anime is one of the most popular and beloved animated series of all time.

While the vast majority of "Pokémon" television shows have focused on Ash's adventure and are presented in the action-packed style of traditional anime, a new project from Netflix titled "Pokémon Concierge" is set to explore a much more relaxed corner of the "Pokemon" universe — presented in gorgeous stop-motion animation.