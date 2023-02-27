Sophia Bush Says The Law & Order: SVU Cast Tells Really Dirty Jokes

Sophia Bush has starred in so many shows that it can be difficult to keep track of them all. As Erin Lindsay alone, she's appeared in every single show in the "One Chicago" franchise — but she's also been a mainstay in "Chicago P.D.'s" periodical crossovers with "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," appearing in a total of four "SVU" episodes between 2014 and 2016.

As any viewer of "Law & Order: SVU" knows all too well, the show doesn't exactly shy away from grim subjects, and it turns out that the cast has figured out a way to deal with this. Since she plays a recurring role in the show, and her main gig as Erin was on the slightly mellower "Chicago P.D." during her "One Chicago" tenure, Bush is in a perfect position to compare the "SVU" set experience to the other shows she's been a part of. As she recently shared, there's one marked difference between "SVU" and other shows: The "SVU" cast has a far more wicked sense of humor.